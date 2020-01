Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has been billed to perform at the Coachella Valley and Arts Music Festival 2020. Kuti is the only Nigerian on the music festival’s line up and he will perform alongside Egypt 80’s, a band set up by his late father Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. In announcing the news, the one-time Guardian Life […]

