Stakeholders divided over choice of Buhari’s ally as REA boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders in the power sector are divided over the appointment of a one-time mid-level civil servant, Ahmad Salihijo, as the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government had last week ordered the suspension of the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi, and ordered that the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Marilyn Amobi, should step down.

The decision, which was announced through the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, came following an allegation of infractions and power play in the agencies.

Though the minister had asked Ogunbiyi to hand over to the next most senior officer in the agency, and directed an investigation into the activities of the REA towards “repositioning it for better service delivery,” on Tuesday this week, Buhari approved the appointment of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the new managing director of…