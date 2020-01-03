YouTube Originals To Premiere First-Ever Justin Bieber Docu-Series "Seasons"





2020 is starting on a good note for Justin Bieber. A week after announcing his upcoming single “Yummy” and tour dates, the crooner had more in store by revealing that YouTube Originals will premiere his first-ever docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where he would upload covers and eventually […]

