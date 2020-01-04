8 Ways People Generally React To Getting Blocked On Social MediaGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

We live in a world where social media status matters to a lot of people as it is a platform through which many people not only communicate but some even have their livelihood depending on it.

Every now and then, it is not unusual to get blocked on a social media platform and while for some it is simply a case of “life goes on” for some others, their reactions may be a bit more dramatic.

Whether we care to admit it or not, getting blocked on a social media platform by someone is usually painful especially if you did not see it coming. Think of a social media when you are in the middle of typing your punchline savage response only to find out you can’t deliver it because you have been blocked?

How do people generally react to being blocked on social media? Well, overall, there are 8 ways people generally react whenever they are blocked on social media. Read on to see which one applies to you.

1. Some people just become confused. They start asking themselves rhetorical…