All hail Laudreyes, Hennessy Artistry vs Class sixth winner | The Guardian Nigeria News

All around the world, Hennessy Artistry, a unique integrated global platform that brings together some of the most talented artists on stage for an eclectic mix of musical talents, through a fusion of music, art, and culture.

From hip-hop to pop, rock or electronic music, these artistic encounters bring out sounds that create engaging parties accessible by invitation only.

This year’s edition of the music event had artistes, industry leaders and the Hennessy Maison celebrated the Hennessy Artistry finale in grand style at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

The concert was an expression of sounds that shaped the music and entertainment culture for the last decade with a specially curated line-up of artists, DJs and hype men who took atendees on a musical journey.

The night started with the crowning of Laudreyes, a female rap artiste as the winner of the sixth edition of the VS Class competition, after a pulsating hip-hop battle with six other rappers from across…