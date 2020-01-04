Dealing with cultism in Ilasamaja community | The Guardian Nigeria News

The rate of cultism among youths in Ilasamaja, a community in Lagos has increased drastically lately, as some parents are allegedly aiding their children in this nefarious act. The one question that is on most residents’ lips is “why are they joining even though they know their life span will be cut short?

Most of them often end up being shot dead or butchered, while those that escaped or managed to live are left with liver injury, either blinded or crippled, yet they never learn their lessons, as more are still joining.

On Sunday, December 15, 2019 hell was let loose when a cult gang later discovered as Supreme Eiye Confraternity (Airlords) killed two members of their rival cult group, the Aiye Confraternity (Black Axe).

The victims, Qudus is popularly known as Deco, and the other name unknown was hacked to death at the same spot on Atinuke Street Ilasamaja around 7-8am. Eyewitnesses said that earlier that morning Deco was seen dressed in white top, sneakers and jean pants…