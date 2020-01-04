Dragan Stojkovic leaves Chinese club Guangzhou R&F | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Yugoslavia star Dragan Stojkovic left Chinese club Guangzhou R&F on Friday and could be replaced as coach by former Barcelona player Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The 54-year-old Stojkovic was in charge for more than four years but Guangzhou finished 12th out of 16 teams in the Chinese Super League last season.

They conceded 72 goals in 30 matches, the worst defence in the league, and the club said in a statement on the Twitter-like Weibo that Stojkovic’s reign was over.

“This is a very difficult decision but in…