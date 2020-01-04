Dragan Stojkovic leaves Chinese club Guangzhou R&F | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 19, 2019 shows Dragan Stojkovic, then head coach of Guangzhou R&F football club, waving before their Chinese Super League (CSL) football match with Shandong Luneng in Guangzhou in China’s southern Guangdong province. – Former Yugoslavia star Dragan Stojkovic left Chinese club Guangzhou R&F on January 3, 2020 and could be replaced as coach by former Barcelona player Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Former Yugoslavia star Dragan Stojkovic left Chinese club Guangzhou R&F on Friday and could be replaced as coach by former Barcelona player Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The 54-year-old Stojkovic was in charge for more than four years but Guangzhou finished 12th out of 16 teams in the Chinese Super League last season.

They conceded 72 goals in 30 matches, the worst defence in the league, and the club said in a statement on the Twitter-like Weibo that Stojkovic’s reign was over.

“This is a very difficult decision but in…



