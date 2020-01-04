



Jurgen Klopp insists he respects the FA Cup but that won’t stop Liverpool’s manager prioritising his fatigued players’ health in Sunday’s FA Cup derby clash against Everton. Naby Keita became the latest addition to Liverpool’s growing injury list when he pick up a groin problem before the runaway leaders’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United in […]

The post Klopp 'respects' FA Cup but health of Liverpool stars comes first appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper