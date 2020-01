The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Friday handed over 57 Nigerians, seven Sri-Lankans and two Ghanaians, suspected to be involved in oil bunkering

The post Oil Bunkering: Nigerian Navy hands over 57 Nigerians, 7 Sri-Lankans, 2 Ghanaians to EFCC appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper