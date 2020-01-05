All The Happenings That Went Down This WeekGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A wonderful New Year to you. The New Year holds no barred as it starts with intriguing suspense, drama and thrills. This week, we were hit with jaw-dropping news that has left us with mixed feelings.

Here is a rundown of the week:

Dirty Linens In Public These are interesting times for one of the most religious nations in the world. Although many of her citizens’ shy away from openly talking about sex, it appears they are busy behind closed doors searching about it on PornHub. The popular adult content website, in its list of “Top 25 Countries Searching BBW”, noted that Nigeria claimed the top spot in March with other African countries like Ghana, Kenya and Egypt following closely behind in second, third, and fourth place respectively. Your defence Nigeria?

What is love?

Love is in the air for 61-year-old iconic singer, Madonna and her 25-year-old boyfriend and backup singer, Ahlamalik Williams. Taking a bold…