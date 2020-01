This festive season, you can try other meals apart from the popular Jollof rice or Fried rice; you can also make Seafood Pasta. Below are the ingredients and method of cooking. Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 onion chopped 1 garlic clove, chopped 1 teaspoon paprika 400g can of chopped tomatoes 1l chicken stock (from […]

