Spain’s world number one Rafael Nadal began his 2020 season by clinching his nation’s opening win against Georgia at the inaugural ATP Cup.Nadal beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3 7-5 to give Spain a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-three tie held in Australia.

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper