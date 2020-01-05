Near-death experience gives Naomi Osaka perspective | The Guardian Nigeria News

A “near-death” experience off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands has given reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka a new perspective heading into the 2020 season.

An upbeat Osaka told reporters ahead of the season-opening Brisbane International that she had tried to have a bit of fun and experience new things during the off-season, which meant her “first vacation ever”.

“It was really fun — my sister was there. She made my paddleboard, and then the current took us and I almost died,” a smiling Osaka said.

Osaka said she and her sister had been in shallow waters but she noticed a current had taken them away from the shore.

“I’m like, how far out are you trying to take us, because it’s black,…