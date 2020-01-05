Police gives 7-day ultimatum to unregistered vehicles users | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos Police Department has issued seven days ultimatum to owners and operators of unregistered vehicles in the state to register their vehicles.

Bala Elkana, Police spokesman in Lagos, in a statement listed vehicles with covered or defaced plate numbers, vehicles with fake plate numbers and vehicles without plate numbers.

Bala said the enforcement becomes necessary because criminals have been using such vehicles to commit crimes.

“Users of plate numbers with special inscriptions like ‘Chief’ ‘Chairman’ ‘Ambassador’ ‘Baale’ ‘Iya loja’ ‘Sarki’ or bearing personal name among others are required by law to register such customize plate numbers,” Elkana said, adding that “escorts vehicles and bullion vans must also be register.”

“It is not enough to inscribe just the word ‘Escort’ or ‘Pilot ‘ as it is not sufficient enough to track such vehicle,” he said.

Bala said vehicles displayed for sale in various car stand “must have the…