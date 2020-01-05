Seun Kuti And His Band Egypt 80 Set To Perform At 2020 CoachellaGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020 is almost here and this year the organisers have decided to add some afrobeats vibe to its lineup.

In this regard, popular Nigerian afrobeats singer and saxophonist Seun Kuti and his band the Egypt 80 have been included in the lineup and will be performing for the first time at the music festival in California.

The music festival takes over Indio for Weekend 1 April 10-12, followed by Weekend 2 April 17-19.

South African DJ Black Cofee is also included in the lineup, which has Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean as the big headliners for a star packed festival. Other big names on the lineup include 21 Savage, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Big Sean, Charli XCX and a host of others.

However, Seun Kut iand his band won’t be the first to represent Nigerian music at the popular festival. Last year, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi gave memorable performances at the…