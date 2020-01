When it comes to skin care, there are some important steps like cleansing, toning and moisturizing that should not be skipped. Other steps like exfoliating and masking are equally important but not required on a daily basis. If you are battling with oily skin, cleansing and moisturizing might seem like the most important steps yet […]

The post These Five Homemade Toners Will Help You Combat Oily Skin appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper