CAN urges Buhari to rescind decision on troops withdrawal, laments corruption | The Guardian Nigeria News

PDP condemns killings in Kogi, seek end to the carnage

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned the Federal Government against plans to withdraw troops from restive areas in the country, pointing out that such action will endangered the people’s security.

President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle Samson, who spoke in Yola, Adamawa State yesterday at the commissioning of the state chapter secretariat of CAN, stated that based on security reports and killings in some of the restive areas, it was premature to withdraw troops from those states.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement to withdraw military personnel from the crises areas amount to policy summersault.

“He took an oath to defend and protect all Nigerians, so withdrawing troops from restive zones has automatically reverse his oath of office. Therefore, the president should have a rethink of this sensitive issue,” he stated.

Samson, who lamented the alleged massive corruption being perpetrated by…