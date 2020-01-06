CJN disowns Shehu Sani over bribery claims





Nigeria’s chief justice, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has denied knowing a former senator being investigated for alleged extortion. A spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said Senator Shehu Sani was arrested for collecting $10,000 from a businessman, Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors who has a case pending with the anti-graft agency. Dauda claimed […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper