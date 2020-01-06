Ganduje appoints 7 Special Advisers, 10 Senior Special Assistants | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of seven Special Advisers (SAs) and 10 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

The new SAs, according to the statement, include Abubakar Sahabo- Bawuro, MSMEs; Mamudu Madakin-Gini, Commerce; Isa Danguguwa, Labor Matters; Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, Media; Habibu Mailemo, Internally-Generated Revenue; Tasi’u Fanisau, Assembly Matters and Ahmadu Zago, Food Security.

The newly-appointed SSAs included Ahmed Ladan, Domestic I; Omowunmi Shona, Domestic II; Auwalu Shuaibu, ICT; Ibrahim Makole, Water Supply and Habib Hotoro, SDGs.

Others were Tijani Maikwano, Youth Mobilization; Jafaru Gwarzo, Sanitation; Zainab Dawakin-Tofa, Women Affairs; Zulyadaini Mustapha, Rural Development and Musa Sumaila, Metropolitan.

The governor urged all the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of his…