How data price war hurts telecoms service quality | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘Nigeria’s Internet speed, one of slowest globally’

• Operators task minister on suitable environment

Data price ‘war’ among telecoms operators is one of the major causes of poor service quality faced by Nigerian subscribers, especially in the download and upload of content. But while consumers have enjoyed the conflict and its attendant slash in prices, they have had to endure drop in quality and speed.

Speed is the performance of a connection based on the number of bytes per second that data travels to and from a user’s device. Depending on the type of connection, the speed differs dramatically; the download rate is higher than the upload because a short request to the website (upload) results in a much larger download of Web pages, images and videos.

As at October, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) statistics showed that the country had 123 million Internet subscribers, largely via the GSM platform (narrowband), while broadband users…