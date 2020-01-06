



Operatives of Nigeria’s Department of State Service allegedly arrested and detained a man Anthony Okolie for purchasing a sim card that was previously used by Hannan, a daughter of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari. Okolie told The Guardian on Monday that he bought the MTN mobile phone sim card in 2018, two years before his arrest. […]

The post Man says DSS detained him for using sim card previously used by Buhari's daughter appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper