Nutritional Tips To Help You Stay Healthy This Festive SeasonGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Every Christmas and consequently the new year period, there is usually a lot of celebrations and merry-making. These celebrations are often accompanied by food, drinks as well as gift-giving. It is also one of the periods when one has to be mindful of what you eat.

The incidence of malnutrition – especially obesity is on the rise worldwide with over one billion people being overweight in 2016. This is largely due to lifestyle choices, including the type of food we eat (energy-dense and fatty meals) and our activity levels.

During this period, the allure of indulging yourself a little or go on a health break and eat whatever you want is high, with more people reporting an increase in food and alcohol intake at this time, as well as losing self-control and overeating. Now is the time to take a break from all of those and focus on eating healthily.

A healthy meal is necessary for good health and our general well-being. It is important to eat well at all times as food provides the…