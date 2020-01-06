President Buhari will not pick his successor, Presidency saysNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

More than 24 hours after one of his well-known allies asked him to pick his possible successor, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Nigerian leader is not interested in doing so.

“The president will not pick a successor if you know him, he is not somebody like that,” Buhari’s media adviser Femi Adesina said on Channels on Monday night.

“But yes he will be interested in the process and he has said that he will ensure that there will be a free, fair and credible process and nobody will come to use money and resources to bamboozle his way to the leadership of the country, it will not happen.”

The pastor of Latter Rain Assembly Tunde Bakare Sunday told Buhari to be decisive in choosing a member of his party that will succeed him in 2023.

Bakare was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election as the candidates of the Congress for Progressive Change.

Although he is not known to be a card-carrying member of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives…