Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka has revealed her excitement at meeting her idol Beyonce, saying the US singer “smelled expensive” and gave her a morale-boosting pep talk at a low point last year according to AFP. The two-time Grand Slam champion, who will be defending her Australian Open title this month, bumped into Beyonce and her […]

