Trump threat to target Iran cultural sites sparks backlash | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Protesters hold an effigy of US President Donald Trump and pictures of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, during a demonstration outside the US consulate in Istanbul, on January 5, 2020, two days after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike. A US drone strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, dramatically heightening regional tensions and prompting arch enemy Tehran to vow “revenge”. Yasin AKGUL / AFP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Sunday that any US military action against Iran would conform to international law after President Donald Trump was accused of threatening a war crime by declaring cultural sites as potential targets.

Tehran’s foreign minister drew parallels with the Islamic State group’s destruction of the Middle East’s cultural heritage following Trump’s tweets that sites which were “important to… Iranian culture” were on a list of 52 potential US…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR