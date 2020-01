The Territorial Police in Greater Masaka, Uganda, has arrested a missionary volunteer Taulus Zanto for faking his own kidnap. Zanto was arrested with his accomplice Makumbi John, a former workmate, pretending to be his abductor and was demanding a ransom. The suspect was reported missing to the police by the national president of his church, […]

The post Church worker arrested for staging own kidnap appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper