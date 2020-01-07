Court remands man for cutting boy’s wrists with knife | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Ugochukwu Eze, in a custodial centre, for allegedly cutting a 15-year-old boy’s wrists with a knife. Eze, who is a live-in-lover of the boy’s aunt, is facing a charge of serious assault to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. F.A. Azeez, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Custodial Centre pending receipt of the medical report on the boy’s condition. She adjourned the case until January 30 for further hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedim, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Christmas day at 6:00 p.m. at No. 3 Emmanuel St., Igbo-Olomu, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said that the defendant cut and marked the hands of the 15-year-old boy with a knife, claiming that the boy allegedly stole his HTC android cell phone.

Iberedim said that the defendant inflicted serious injuries on the boy’s wrists, adding that he was still in the…