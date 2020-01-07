Jonathan yet to speak on contesting 2023 presidency – Spokesman





Spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan has refuted claims that his principal is seeking a return to office as Nigeria president in 2023. “There was nothing like that,” Jonathan’s spokesman Ikechukwu Eze said in a statement. “The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.” Jonathan was Nigeria’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper