Lagos targets N73.8bn monthly IGR in 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State government Tuesday revealed that it targets about 73.86 bn monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to finance the state’s 2020 N1.169trn budget.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, providing detailed analysis of 2020 budget, said the state government projected IGR for 2020 is N886.041bn.

He disclosed that the state government hopes to achieve the IGR target through expanding the tax net through the deployment of technology and other initiatives, which includes massive investments in technology and other facilities to improve the efficiency in operations of all revenue-generating agencies.

He added that about N500bn would be raised by Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

“We believe that there are huge revenue-generating opportunities in the informal sector, including real estates, transportation for which Lagos State is known for,” Egube said.

According to the budget statistics, the education sector got the highest…