LASU management explains causes of students’ stampede | The Guardian Nigeria News

The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, says desperation of some students to force their ways into a 500-seat Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre led to a stampede, causing injuries of some of them.

Mr Ademola Adekoya, LASU’s Spokesman, said on Monday in Lagos that some anxious students wanted to be among the first set to write the General Nigerian Studies(GNS) 102 at the centre.

Adekoya said, quite a number of the students attempted to force their ways into the 500 seat Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre to be among the earlier set to write the General Nigerian Studies(GNS) 102.

“This resulted in a stampede that caused some of them to sustain minor injuries.

“The incidence of a stampede involving some 100 Level students of the Lagos State University (LASU), occurred as they were to write the GNS 102 examination today.

“The 100-Level students were scheduled to write the GNS 102 examination on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 between 8.00 a.m and 2.00 p.m daily,” he…