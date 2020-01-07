Leeds PhD Student Who Rapes Male Students Sentenced To Life In PrisonGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

This is not one of the usual rape stories, a Leeds Ph.D. student, Reynard Sinaga, who has been described as the UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison today at Manchester Crown Court according to The Leeds Tab.

Police say there are pieces of evidence that suggest 36-year-old Reynard Sinaga targeted at least 190 victims, mostly from the area surrounding his flat in Manchester.

Sinaga began studying at Leeds University for a Ph.D. in Human Geography in 2012, which he never finished. Sinaga continued to live in Manchester, where he completed his undergraduate degree, despite studying at Leeds.

He submitted his Ph.D. thesis, entitled “Sexuality and everyday trans-nationalism among South Asian gay and bisexual men in Manchester” to Leeds in 2016. The thesis submission failed, however, he was given time to make corrections.

Across four separate trials, Sinaga was found guilty of 136 counts of rape, 14 counts of sexual assault, eight…