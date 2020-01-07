Senator Sani: CJN distances self from N4m bribery allegation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has distanced himself from the allegation of financial inducement by Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna State.



It was alleged that Sani approached one Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors and purportedly demanded the sum of N4, 000,000 to give to the CJN to settle some unnamed four Judges over a case he Sani allegedly claimed won’t see the light of the day.



Director of Press and Information, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr. Akande Festus, in a statement issued Sunday, wondered if the statement credited to Sani actually emanated from him.



According to him, no matter the source, it was a blatant lie, a figment of his imagination and an orchestrated falsehood immodestly concocted to malign, smear and disingenuously tarnish the good image and reputation of the CJN with a view to gaining financial reward.



“Even though the veracity of the true source of the unsubstantiated statement has not yet been ascertained to know if…