Yet to be sworn in, Lyon says he won best performing governor | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite not being sworn in yet as the governor of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, is seen in a video celebrating an award he claimed was giving to him for being “the best governor of the year 2019.”

Although Lyon did not mention the organisation that awarded him but attributed the award to ‘God’.

“I am not even used to receiving awards,” Lyon said while his supporters celebrated his acclaimed feat with applauses.

“This will not be the first and it will not be the last.”

Lyon was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in the 2019 Bayelsa State governorship election.

He was declared the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, November 18.

Lyon will be sworn-in as governor of the state on Friday, February 14.

His claim to have been awarded best performing governor is widely criticised as a false claim by Nigerians.