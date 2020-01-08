Ex-Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez’s “Hustlers” Sues For $40 MillionGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The woman whose life inspired Jennifer Lopez‘s 2019 film Hustlers is suing the singer cum actor for $40m.

Samantha Barbash filed a federal lawsuit against Lopez’s production company Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC claiming they tried to exploit her likeness and story in the hit film, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

She claims that she was approached repeatedly for her consent but did not give it.

The film is based on a New York magazine’s 2015 article “The Hustlers at Scores: The Ex-Strippers Who Stole From (Mostly) Rich Men and Gave to, Well, Themselves” by Jessica Pressler. The film tells the story of a group of New York strippers – led by Lopez’s Ramona – who drugged and robbed a number of Wall Street bankers in the months after the 2008 stock market crash.

Barbash pleaded guilty…