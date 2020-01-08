FRSC to prosecute sirens, convoy offenders | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, says it is out to prosecute abusers of sirens and convoys across the federation.

Oyeyemi made this disclosure on Wednesday at a news conference on the recently concluded end of the year activities in Abuja.

He said that the organisation would work with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure that offenders are prosecuted accordingly and the act is reduced to the barest minimum.

According to him, most abusers of convoys and sirens are not government officials, but mainly private individuals, who are unauthorised to use convoys in the country.

“We have seen a lot of people abusing the use of convoys and we have taken it up to the appropriate authority; this year, we would take more drastic action.

“Abuse of convoys and sirens are an abuse of freedom of movement and intimidation to road users and citizens across the country and this act must stop,’’ he said.

