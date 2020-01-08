Gunmen kill two, abduct four customs officers in Katsina | The Guardian Nigeria News

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday night shot and killed two teenagers at Magama Jibiya village in Jibia local government area of Katsina state.

The incident occurred at about 10.15 pm resulted in several people sustaining injuries- one of the victims currently hospitalised at the General Hospital in Jibia.

Similarly, unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning reportedly kidnapped dozens of people plying Jibia-Batsari road, with four customs officials feared to be among those abducted.

The Manama Jibiya village incident, according to a source living in the area, occurred when a group of gunmen riding on motorcycles, were sighted outskirts of the community on Tuesday morning.

He said the gunmen later attacked the community but were faced with stiff resistance from the community members, which led to two teenagers being shot and several others sustaining injuries.

“When the gunmen came to the area on Tuesday morning, they left their motorcycles outside the community and trekked into Magama Jibia,…