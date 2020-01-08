



Lagos State Special Committee on the clean-up of Ikoyi and Victoria will commence enforcement of environmental and traffic laws in Ikoyi and victoria island on Friday, January 10. The committee chairman, Tunji Bello, in a press statement said the government is collaborating with Ikoyi and Victoria Island Residents Association (VIIRA), and other agencies to vacate […]

The post Lagos to begin enforcement of environmental law on Friday appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper