



It was a harvest of arrests by the Lagos State Police Command as its operatives arrested over 700 suspects in the last two months. But yesterday alone, about 300 suspects including 100 notorious “One million boys” of Ajegunle were picked in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, […]

The post Over 700 suspects arrested in two months in Lagos appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper