Two teenagers were suffocated to death in Plateau State after lighting a charcoal fire to warm a room due to cold weather caused by harmattan. The victims, Simeon Idris and his friend Idris Dahiru, an eyewitness said locked themselves in a room at Gangare area of Jos, the capital Plateau State and were suffocated by […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper