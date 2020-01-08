WHO prequalifies first biosimilar medicine to increase access to cancer treatment | The Guardian Nigeria News



The World Health Organization (WHO) has prequalified its first biosimilar medicine, trastuzumab in a move to enable women with breast cancer all over the world get affordable and accessible treatment. According to body, about 2.1 million women contacted breast cancer in 2018, as 630 000 of them died from the disease, due to late diagnosis and lack of access to affordable treatment.

Also, a recent study of breast cancer in sub-Saharan Africa found that, of 1325 women surveyed in three countries, cancer treatment had not been initiated within one year of diagnosis for 227 (17%) women and for 185 (14%) women with stage I-III disease. Also, self-reported treatment barriers confirmed treatment costs as a major contributor to not receiving treatment.Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, which was included in the WHO Essential Medicines List in 2015 as an essential treatment for about 20 percent of breast cancers.

It has, however, shown high efficacy in curing early stage breast cancer…