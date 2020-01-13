Queen Summons Royals For Crisis Meeting With Prince Harry





Queen Elizabeth II and other senior British royals were gathering for a meeting Monday with Prince Harry in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by his bombshell announcement that he and wife Meghan were stepping back from the royal frontline. Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, with whom he has strained relations, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper