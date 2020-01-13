Serena ends three-year title drought, gives winnings to bushfire appeal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought and donated her winner’s cheque to victims of the Australian bushfires in an emotional WTA Auckland Classic final on Sunday.

Williams raised expectations for this month’s Australian Open, where she can equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, with her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula — her first WTA trophy since she won in Melbourne in 2017.

But the 38-year-old tempered celebrations as she donated her US$43,000 winner’s cheque to the Australian bushfire relief fund and described how the tragedy had affected her deeply.

“I’ve been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it’s been really hard for me to watch…