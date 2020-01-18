Anthony Joshua Prostrates for Buhari, Presents Belts





World boxing champion Anthony Joshua Saturday presented his belts to the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in London. Buhari is in London to attend the inaugural edition of the UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on January 20. And Joshua, who has never been shy of flaunting his Nigerian origin, met the president, prostrating fully for the Nigerian […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper