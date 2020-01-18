



The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) has assured members of National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) Ekiti chapter of its financial assistance to enable them embark on massive production of cotton in the state. A Representative of CBN, Mr Olutayo Sowumi, gave the assurance on Friday at the inauguration of the Recovery of Cotton Outputs […]

The post CBN, state government pledge support for cotton farmers in Ekiti appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper