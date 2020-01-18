NIA lauds NAICOM, urges insurers to take advantage of extension | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on Saturday appealed to its member companies to take advantage of the extension of the recapitalisation deadline recently announced by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The Director-General(D-G) of the Association, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, said this in a statement signed by Mr Davis Iyasere, Controller, Corporate Communications, Human Resources and Administration of NIA in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAICOM in a circular with reference No: `NAICOM/

DPR/CIR/25-03/2019 /December 30, 2019’ signed by Mr Pius Agboola, Director, Policy and Regulation, of the commission, announced the extension of the recapitalisation deadline from June 30 to Dec. 31.

Agboola said in the circular that the decision for the extension followed a review of the recapitalisation plans submitted by the operators.He also said that the decision was sequel to the various levels of compliance observed and inputs from various engagements…