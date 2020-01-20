4 Ways To Boost Your Emotional Well-beingGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

There are days you feel fatigued from emotional stress and no effort from people close to you seems to help. Emotional stress is something many people go through and they find it difficult coping with. When you have drained all the strength from your emotional bank, below are some ways to replenish yourself.

Treat yourself

There are so many activities you get carried away with and at the end of the day, you discover that you hardly have time for yourself or even a chance to give yourself a good treat. Whenever you feel emotionally down, take yourself out on a treat. You can go for a boat ride, have lunch or dinner at your favourite restaurant, go to the movies with your friends, just ensure you do something that takes your mind off work or any unpleasant distractions.

Engage in activities you love

There are so many things that strike your fancy, do those things. Do the things you love, it could be as simple as sitting in the dark and…