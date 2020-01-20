Fish Oil Can Boost Sperm Count And Make Men’s Testicles BiggerGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In a recent study by researchers from the University of Southern Denmark, they have discovered that Fish oil supplements could make men’s testicles bigger and boost their sperm count as reported by Daily Mail.

Men who took the pills, which contain omega-3 fatty acids, were found to have testicles 1.5ml larger and to ejaculate 0.64ml more sperm, on average.

The men, who had an average age of 18, were included as regular supplement-takers if they had consumed fish oil for at least 60 out of the past 90 days.

Larger testicles and more sperm creation is linked to higher testosterone levels and better fertility, although the study did not test how fertile the men were.

The experiment was described by scientists as ‘well-conducted’ and ‘insightful’ but it was clear that it did not prove fish oil makes men more fertile.

In Denmark military service is mandatory for all healthy men over the age of 18, so the men in the study were not yet soldiers.

Each of the men were screened…