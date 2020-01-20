Four British companies sign deals with NigeriaNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Four British companies Monday signed business deals with Nigeria on the sidelines of the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

The deals were among the several others sealed between UK companies and their African partners.

In the case of Nigeria, Low Energy Designs won an export contract to install street lighting in Oyo State while Savannah will invest £315 million in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.

Another British company Tex ATC is expected to install five airport control room towers worth £2 million in different parts of Nigeria while Trilliant got a deal to install £5 million of Smart Metering for Abuja DisCo.

Several other deals were expected to be signed throughout the day, with African and UK businesses committing investments expected to reach into the billions.

“Africa represents a…