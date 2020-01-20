Police in Kaduna deny killing 30, abducting 100 persons





The Kaduna State Police Command has urged members of the public to discountenance reports that 30 people were killed and 100 abducted, insisting that all purported crime incidents should be verified before publication. It made this known in a statement issued by its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo.“The attention of the […]

