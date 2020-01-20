



Four British companies Monday signed business deals with Nigeria on the sidelines of the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. The deals were among the several others sealed between UK companies and their African partners. In the case of Nigeria, Low Energy Designs won an export contract to install street lighting in Oyo State while […]

The post UK-Africa Summit: Four British companies sign deals with Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper